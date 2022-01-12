Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The casket of former Sen. Harry Reid is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends gather to pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who served five terms in the Senate and rose to be majority leader. The casket carrying Reid arrived at the Capitol as senators and others filed into the Capitol Rotunda for a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols. Reid died last month at 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. He was Democratic leader for a dozen years, eight of them as majority leader.