German president calls for debate over COVID vaccine mandate

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and FRANK JORDANS

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has called for a debate over plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations in the country, saying such a drastic measure needs to be thoroughly justified. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has backed calls for a vaccine mandate and lawmakers are expected to begin debating a bill later this month. Polls show a majority of people in Germany back compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, but a vocal minority opposes the idea. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says that “a vaccine mandate means a debate mandate.” Germany’s disease control agency reported 80,430 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day, a new record since the start of the pandemic. The country saw 384 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.