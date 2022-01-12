Israel moves to resolve crisis after Bedouins protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s fragile governing coalition has moved to resolve a crisis over tree-planting on disputed land in the Negev desert. Bedouin residents on Tuesday protested the planting by a quasi-governmental organization. Some protesters hurled stones at vehicles on a highway near Beersheba, blocked the railway line and torched a vehicle. Police said two officers were injured in the violence. Local media reported at least 18 people arrested. The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day’s planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. The conflict in southern Israel, which is home to Bedouin villages unrecognized by the state, has divided the Israeli government.