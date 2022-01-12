‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the late Sen. Harry Reid a “legendary leader” as the Nevada Democrat is being praised at a private service at the U.S. Capitol. Colleagues and friends have gathered to pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who served five terms in the Senate and rose to be majority leader. Reid died last month at 82. He had pancreatic cancer. Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. He was Democratic leader for a dozen years, eight of them as majority leader. Pelosi says that “to see him lead and legislate was to see a master at work.”