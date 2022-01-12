Machine Gun Kelly takes knee under tree, Megan Fox says yes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. The actor and rapper have decided to legalize their dramatically eccentric coupling, according to Instagram videos that each posted Wednesday. Fox shared video of Kelly taking a knee under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020. Fox said after walking “through hell together” and laughing “more than she imagined possible,” Kelly asked her to marry him and she said yes. Kelly’s video shows Fox wearing two merged rings with a diamond and an emerald that form “the obscure heart that is our love.”