Man charged with supplying performance drugs to Olympians

By JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Prosecutors said Wednesday that Eric Lira of El Paso is the first person to be charged under a new federal anti-doping law governing international sports competitions. Authorities say Lira distributed the drugs “for the purpose of corrupting” the 2020 Games. Lira also is accused of conspiring to violate drug misbranding and adulteration laws. The criminal complaint includes details that identify Okagbare as one of the athletes involved. A text message was sent to her seeking comment.