Migrant traffickers crash in fake government food truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Migrant smugglers in Mexico apparently painted fake government food distribution logos on a freight truck to disguise the fact they had crammed 38 migrants. The scheme appeared to have worked until the driver crashed into a guardrail on a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The logos of the Mexican food security agency and its affiliated chain of food stores were found on the truck. The agency said in a statement late Tuesday that the smugglers “forged” the logos “to transport Central American migrants.” The migrants, including eight children, suffered only slight injuries. The driver fled.