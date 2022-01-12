Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter, seven months after the West African country’s more than 200 million people were shut out of the social media network. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director-general of the country’s National Information Technology Development Agency, said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Twitter’s operations can resume Thursday. That shift came after Twitter agreed to meet some of Nigeria’s conditions, including opening an office in Nigeria.