No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and NATO have rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine. But the allies and Russia also left open the possibility of future talks on arms control, missile deployments and ways to prevent military incidents. The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, the first of its kind in over two years. That Russia’s delegation didn’t walk out of the talks and remained open to the prospect of future meetings despite the West rebuffing central demands were seen as positive notes. U.S. and NATO diplomats are engaging in high-level meetings with Russian counterparts this week in hopes of staving off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.