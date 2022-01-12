No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO, Russia eye more talks

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. and NATO have rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine. But they have left open the possibility of future talks with Moscow to discuss other things, like arms control, missile deployments and ways to prevent military incidents. Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that NATO must stop inviting in new members. But U.S. Secretary of State Wendy Sherman says “we will not slam the door shut on NATO’s open-door policy.” After a rare NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings to talk about other issues. But Stoltenberg says “significant differences” remain over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.