Official: Young Dolph slaying suspects have criminal history

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two of the men arrested in connection with the slaying of rapper Young Dolph had a history of violent crimes. Shelby County, Tennessee, District Attorney General Amy Weirich told a news conference Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Johnson was held in juvenile custody after he was tried at age 17 on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated robbery. She says he also served time after pleading guilty to shooting three people at a bowling alley. Weirich says 32-year-old Cornelius Smith had served three years for attempted robbery and aggravated assault. Young Dolph was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular Memphis cookie shop on Nov. 17.