Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has agreed to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement. Both Kristof’s attorney and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had asked the state’s highest court to take the case and to move quickly, with a March 17 deadline for finalizing the list of candidates for the primary ballot looming. The court said briefs are due before it begins deliberating the matter on Jan. 27, with no oral arguments.