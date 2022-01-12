Sen. Rounds pushes GOP to get ‘louder’ on false Trump claims

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has repeatedly made it clear that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in a fair process. But when he brought that message to a national audience this week, he faced backlash from the former president. Rounds says he has no regrets, but he wishes more Republicans would join him in speaking out. He says the Republican party risks losing credibility and voters if Trump is allowed to undermine trust in the democratic process. Rounds has not yet seen intense backlash prompted by Trump’s statement, but there are some South Dakota Republicans who want to challenge incumbents like him.