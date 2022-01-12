Suspect detained over 2012 family slaying in the French Alps

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor says a suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist has been detained. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. A French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters survived the attack. A prosecutor said Wednesday that the suspect was detained in the Chambery region. She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing. French investigators have previously questioned persons of interest in the killings but nine years into the probe no charges have been filed in the case.