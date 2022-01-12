Swiss cut self-isolation, quarantine times as omicron rises

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s government is halving the quarantine and self-isolation times required of people who test positive for the coronavirus to five days. The Federal Council, the seven-member executive branch of Swiss government, made the decision Wednesday. It noted that intensive-care admissions are lower in the pandemic since the emergence of the omicron variant worldwide over the last two months. However the council has cautioned that while omicron is less dangerous for vaccinated and recovered people, a surge in hospitalizations in the country is still expected given a huge spike in case counts recently.