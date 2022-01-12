Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando’s theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines. Company officials said Wednesday that workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week. The company initially will provide free, onsite testing. A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn’t affect guests. Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing.