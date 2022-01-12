WVa gov continues to experience moderate COVID symptoms

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continues to experience moderate symptoms of COVID-19 a day after he tested positive for the virus. Despite being sick and isolating at home, Justice kept in constant communication with his staff during the day Wednesday. Several economic development announcements were made and his State of the State speech was delivered to lawmakers. The speech was read to lawmakers by a clerk in the House of Delegates. The 70-year-old Justice says he woke up Tuesday with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. His office says two PCR tests came back positive.