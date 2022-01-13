4 Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have filed a lawsuit after they said they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to treat their COVID-19. The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday filed the lawsuit against the Washington County jail, Sheriff Tim Helder and jail physician Dr. Robert Karas. Helder in August revealed had been prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is approved for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions. The drug is not approved for treating COVID-19.