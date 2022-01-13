As omicron surges, HealthCare.gov sign-up deadline arrives

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

People looking for health insurance in the grip of the omicron surge have through Saturday to sign up for taxpayer-subsidized private coverage under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. President Joe Biden’s administration is on track is to deliver robust enrollment numbers, but those gains could turn into a mirage if congressional Democrats remain stymied on Biden’s social agenda package. Biden’s coronavirus relief bill has been providing generous subsidy increases that benefit new and returning customers. That added assistance will go away at the end of this year without further congressional action. About 14 million people were signed up as of early January.