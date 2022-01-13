Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend says he’ll appeal a Las Vegas judge’s decision to grant prosecutors access to the woman’s medical records after a fatal high-speed crash that cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Attorney Peter Christiansen’s appeal would block access to Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington’s records until the question is settled. Christiansen maintains Kilgo-Washington isn’t charged with a crime and her health information is protected by federal and state laws. Another judge previously granted prosecutors access to Ruggs’ medical records. He’s charged with felony DUI causing death and substantial injury. He remains on house arrest pending a preliminary hearing March 10.