Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but acknowledging defeat, President Joe Biden now says he’s “not sure” his elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol Thursday after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle past a Republican filibuster blockade. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is still hoping to use Senate procedural rules to bypass a filibuster and force the legislation to the floor for a debate. But the Democrats still lack the support within their own party to overhaul the rules and pass the bill with a simple majority.