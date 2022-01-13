Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

For big companies across the country, it’s now up to them to decide whether to require employees to get vaccinated. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that OSHA doesn’t have authority to impose a vaccinate-or-test requirement on businesses with at least 100 employees. Many companies are silent so far on what they’re going to do. But relatively few of them had imposed their own vaccine mandates before OSHA acted, which raises doubt that many of them will do it now. Some groups, like the National Retail Federation, are praising the Supreme Court’s ruling. Labor advocates are dismayed by the ruling.