Communal funeral planned Sunday for Bronx fire victims

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A communal funeral for victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in years has been planned for Sunday, a week after the the blaze in the Bronx high-rise. The service is to be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx. Funerals began Wednesday with a service at a Harlem mosque for two victims, both children. Community leaders have been huddling to make arrangements for the remaining victims, who all had ties to Gambia. Some families have been deciding between whether to bury their loved ones in their West African homeland or in the United States.