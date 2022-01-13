EXPLAINER: How will Australian visa ruling impact Djokovic?

By STEVE McMORRAN

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As Novak Djokovic awaits a final decision on whether his visa will be revoked, all eyes have turned to Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. He has to decide whether he will overturn the decision of a federal judge, who ruled Djokovic’s visa should be reinstated because he was unfairly treated by officials at the border. Hawke has discretion to revoke Djokovic’s visa but has taken longer than expected to reach a decision with wide-ranging consequences. Whatever Hawke decides, it’s unlikely to be the last word. Djokovic’s lawyers are expected immediately to seek an injunction if the decision that goes against the top ranked Serb tennis player. That would send the matter back to the Federal Court when the Australian Open already is underway.