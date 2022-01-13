French teachers go on strike over handling of pandemic

PARIS (AP) — Less than two weeks after the winter term started, French teachers are already exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, they are walking out in nationwide strike organized by their unions to protest virus-linked class disruptions and ever-changing isolation rules. France is at the epicenter of Europe’s current fight against COVID-19, with new daily infections topping 360,000 in recent days. Teachers are upset. They want clarifications on rules and more resources such as extra masks to help with the strain. France’s education minister has counted 50,000 new infections among students in “recent days.” Over 10,500 French classrooms have been closed due to outbreaks and figures are expected to worsen in the coming weeks.