Frustration grows as Dutch Cabinet mulls future of lockdown

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The new Dutch government is meeting to discuss whether to extend or ease its coronavirus lockdown amid growing anger among owners of businesses that have been shuttered for weeks. The Netherlands has been in a strict lockdown since mid-December, with measures including all nonessential stores, bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums closing their doors. European neighbors such as Germany and Belgium have imposed far fewer restrictions. That has led to frustration particularly in towns and cities close to the borders that are seeing people shuttling across borders to shop or dine out. The lockdown is in place until at least the end of Friday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte will hold a press conference Friday evening to announce the future of the measures.