Greek crews find 2nd body where torrent swept away migrants

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have found the body of a woman believed to be the wife of an Iranian man who drowned after being swept away by a rain-swollen torrent as the couple and other migrants trekked through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police patrols. The fire department said Thursday the body was recovered from a stream in the northern province of Serres. Authorities believe it is that of a 24-year-old Iranian woman missing since Wednesday, when the body of a 35-year-old Iranian man was recovered. Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union. Most enter from neighboring Turkey.