Iran leader’s website showcases Trump drone strike animation

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The animated video was part of a contest to mark the Jan. 3, 2020, killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad. The video was posted on Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office. It appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, being targeted in a drone strike. The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, urging revenge for Soleimani’s slaying.