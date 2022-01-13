Iraqi officials: 4 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say at least four rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. Two officials say three rockets struck within the perimeter of the embassy, while another hit a school in a residential complex. Iraq’s military said one girl and one woman were wounded in the attack. The attack is the latest in a series of rocket and drone attacks that have targeted the American presence in Iraq since the start of the year. It also follows the anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander in January 2020.