N. Korea fires likely missile in 3rd launch this month

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials in South Korea and Japan say North Korea has fired at least one possible ballistic missile in its third weapons launch this month, an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the weapon was fired Friday toward the east but did not immediately say where it landed or provided other details. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office and the Defense Ministry also detected the launch. The Japanese coast guard urged vessels between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, as well as the East China Sea and the North Pacific, to pay attention to further information and to keep clear when recognizing falling object. The U.S. earlier imposed sanctions on five North Koreans.