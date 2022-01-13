Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein. The palace statement Thursday came after more than 150 navy and army veterans wrote to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles. A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the royal sexually abused her when she was 17. Andrew’s lawyers deny the claims.