RNC threatens to boycott commission’s presidential debates

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee says it is planning a rules change that would force presidential candidates seeking the party’s nomination to sign a pledge saying they will not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. If ultimately enacted and enforced, it would fundamentally change the way that presidential elections have been conducted in the country for decades. Former President Donald Trump spent years accusing the nonprofit of unfair treatment. In a letter to the commission, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel voiced frustration with its response to a list of complaints, including about its selection of moderators. The Commission on Presidential Debates says it deals directly with candidates who qualify for participation in its debates.