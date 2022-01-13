RNC threatens to stop candidate participation in debates

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee says it is planning a rules change that would force presidential candidates seeking the party’s nomination to sign a pledge saying they will not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said Thursday the party is seeking an alternative partner and cited concerns with moderators selected by the debate commission, a desire for a debate before early voting starts and changes to the commission’s board. The Commission on Presidential Debates says it deals directly with candidates who qualify for participation in its general election debates.