S.Korean rescuers locate man at collapsed construction site

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Rescuers in South Korea have located a man under a pile of broken concrete at the construction site of a 39-floor building that partially collapsed, leaving six workers missing. Crews are trying to clear the rubble to reach the man, but have yet to confirm whether he is alive. Officials say six workers are missing following the collapse of the apartment building in southern Gwangju city three days ago. The incident has triggered public anger in a country that has long grappled with deadly accidents attributed to lax safety standards and regulations, which experts say were often overlooked as it rose from poverty and war to an Asian economic powerhouse.