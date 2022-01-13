Spain caps sale price of home test kits amid surge in demand

MADRID (AP) — Spain is introducing price controls for COVID-19 home testing kits after an outcry over reports of price-gouging during the Christmas holidays, when demand for the rapid antigen tests outpaced supply. Authorities announced Thursday that the maximum price for the kits on sale at pharmacies from Saturday will be 2.94 euros ($3.37). Health Minister Carolina Darias said the price ceiling aimed to make the nasal swabs for self-testing as accessible as possible, while ensuring they are available at pharmacies. She said officials took into account wholesale prices and the price of tests in other European countries. She said demand for the tests has been exponential.