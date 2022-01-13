Stocks wobble lower as investors monitor inflation, earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks shed early gains and headed lower Thursday as investors gauged the latest data on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 2.1%. Technology companies were the biggest weight on the market. Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also fell. Industrial companies were among the gainers. Delta Air Lines jumped after reporting surprisingly good results. Financial stocks also rose ahead of quarterly report cards Friday from several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.70%.