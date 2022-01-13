Sudan’s anti-coup protests violently dispersed; 2 killed

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese activists say security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum. Authorities and a medical group say a senior police officer and a protester were killed in the Sudanese capital as thousands took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. The demonstrations were the latest in relentless protests since the military in October ousted a civilian-led government. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.