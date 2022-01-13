Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower again, Nasdaq falls 2.5%

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Technology stocks led another decline on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Microsoft, Nvidia and other big tech companies had some of the biggest losses. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.5% Industrial stocks did relatively well. Delta Air Lines jumped after reporting surprisingly good results. Financial stocks were mixed ahead of quarterly report cards Friday from several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase. Treasury yields mostly fell after rising sharply since the beginning of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.70%.