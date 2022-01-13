Thousands of federal inmates to be released under 2018 law

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will begin transferring thousands of inmates out of federal prisons this week as part of a sweeping criminal justice overhaul signed by President Donald Trump more than three years ago. The department is now spelling out how “time credits” for prisoners will work. The bipartisan measure is intended to encourage inmates to participate in programs aimed at reducing recidivism, which could let them out of prison earlier. It also eases mandatory minimum sentences and gives judges more discretion in sentencing. While the transfers are expected to begin this week, it isn’t clear how many inmates will be released. The department would only say that “thousands” of inmates are being affected.