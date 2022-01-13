Train derails in India’s West Bengal state; 9 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — A railroad official says nine people have died and 45 were injured when a train derailed in India’s West Bengal state. Rescuers found four more bodies overnight as they cleared the 12 mangled coaches of the train. The accident occurred Thursday as the coaches went off the rails and three capsized. Rajiv Jain, a railroad ministry spokesman, says the rescue work is completed and the track is being cleared to restore train services. Railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the cause of the derailment. Accidents are common on India’s massive but aging railway network. Safety standards have been an ongoing concern on the state-run system, which operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries about 23 million passengers every day.