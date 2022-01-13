Two 14-year-old boys killed in separate shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say no arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on the city’s West Side and a second fatal shooting of another boy the same age on the city’s South Side hours later. Police say the first shooting happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. and the second one occurred at about 8:50 p.m. The first boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Javion Ivy. He was shot twice in the chest. Police say the second boy, who was identified as James Sweezer, was shot in the head.