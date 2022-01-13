UN chief: Mali military must speed transition to democracy

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging Mali’s military leaders to accelerate the transition to democracy. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “great concern” at their recent announcement delaying next month’s elections until 2026. He told reporters Thursday “it is absolutely essential that the Malian government presents an acceptable calendar from the point of view of the elections.” Guterres said he spoke to the presidents of Ghana, Senegal and Nigeria, the foreign minister of Algeria and the president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and hopes to be in touch soon with the Malian government about the election delay.