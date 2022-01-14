Court puts hold on GOP inspection of county voting machines

By MARC LEVY and MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

McCONNELLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An inspection of voting machines in a heavily Republican county in Pennsylvania is being stopped just as it was about to get underway. The state Supreme Court on Friday granted a request by lawyers for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over the Fulton County voting machine inspection. The effort was inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election. A lawyer for the county says Senate Republicans want to determine whether the equipment used there was the same equipment certified by Pennsylvania for use in the 2020 election. The rural central Pennsylvania county is cooperating.