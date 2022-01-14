Djokovic’s appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. A judge ruled Saturday that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later in the day. He scheduled another hearing for Sunday morning. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the hearing. The appeal is unfolding just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.