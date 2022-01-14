First lady visits Kentucky neighborhood struck by tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has visited a tornado-ravaged neighborhood in Kentucky to meet with residents and local leaders. The Bowling Green neighborhood was one of several areas hit hard by Dec. 10 tornadoes that tore through the western part of Kentucky, killing more than 77 people in the state. Biden met Friday with some residents of the street and later spoke at a recovery center in the south central Kentucky city. President Joe Biden visited other areas of the state a few days after the tornadoes hit and pledged federal government help.