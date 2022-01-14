Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ returns after team’s major highs and lows

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer” is back for a second season, picking up where season one left off. The cheer squad at Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, is coming off a NCA National Championships win and riding high from the popularity of the TV series. Then COVID-19 hits and the season is cut short. Cameras return for the following season as breakout star, Jerry Harris, is charged with federal child sex crimes. The team must carry on to focus on training for the 2021 Championships in Daytona, Florida. In a twist, cameras also follow Navarro’s biggest rival, Trinity Valley Community College, which happens to be less than an hour away.