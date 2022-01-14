Tightened federal water protections won’t slow some projects

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to tighten oversight of projects that benefitted from Trump-era loosened water protections. However, some projects including a controversial Georgia mine will likely be able to escape new scrutiny. It’s the latest twist in a long-running dispute over the scope of the Clean Water Act. The new guidance aims to diminish the impact of Trump-era environmental rollbacks, which included eliminating federal protections for numerous small streams, wetlands and other waterways.