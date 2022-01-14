UN council demands Yemen’s Houthis release UAE ship and crew

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning the seizure of a United Arab Emirates ship and demanding that Yemen’s Houthi rebels immediately release the vessel and its crew. A press statement from the U.N.’s most powerful body on Friday called on all sides “to resolve the issue quickly and underlined the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law.” The seizure of the UAE-flagged Rwabee ship earlier this month by the Iranian-backed Houthis coincided with the second anniversary of the U.S. drone stroke that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq.