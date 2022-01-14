Unlike other sports stars, Andy Murray won’t play in Saudi

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has rejected lucrative approaches to play exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns. The revelation on Friday came from Murray’s agent in the week when the Spanish Football Federation has faced criticism from human rights activists for taking its Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Agent Matt Gentry says Murray “turned down stuff in Saudi and I don’t think he would play there just because of what’s gone on.” Saudi Arabia is bringing major sporting events to the kingdom not just for prestige but to divert attention away from human rights violations.