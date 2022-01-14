Witnesses: Man jumped onto truck hood before fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two witnesses say a man shot by an off-duty North Carolina deputy jumped onto the hood of the deputy’s truck. Their statements are included in video that was released by the Fayetteville Police Department on Friday after it obtained a judge’s permission. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins had filed the petition with the court earlier this week, days after last Saturday’s fatal shooting of Jason Walker by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffrey Hash.